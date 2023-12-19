Bescot Beat Season 5 Episode 7: Have Sadler's Saddlers turned a corner?
Jonny Drury and George Bennett return for the latest episode of the Bescot Beat - sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.
By Jonny Drury
The boys discuss the three game winning run and look at the reasons behind the Saddlers' up turn in results.
They discuss Jamille Matt's return to form, the goalkeeping dilemma now facing Mat Sadler & answer your questions.
George also gives his predictions for the four festive fixtures and he is very much feeling in the festive spirit!