Mat Sadler ready for real FA Cup test

National League North Alfreton, who play two divisions below Walsall, come to Bescot tonight eyeing a place in round three and a trip to Championship Southampton.

Tonight’s hosts received a much-needed injection of confidence with Saturday’s first win in six at Notts County and focus now turns to knockout action.

“It’s a challenge to get through to the next round, and we’re looking forward to that,” Sadler said. “We’ve got two home games in a week starting with tonight and we want to attack both of them as best as we can.”

The boss added: “We have to get through the next game first. The inspiration is the next game, and that’s what we’ll be focusing on. We know how hard that game is going to be. We all saw it in the first leg, and I don’t see too much changing off the back of that.

“We have to secure the ball when we get the chance to play. We go into the tie looking to put the best team we can possibly put out to win the game.”

The Saddlers’ Cup dates with non-league Alfreton have been incident-packed. The initial second round tie two Saturdays ago at Impact Arena was controversially postponed just minutes before kick-off following a late second pitch inspection.

The two sides met in the rescheduled tie in freezing Derbyshire last Tuesday and Walsall could find no way through against the Reds, who stood firm to merit their replay at Walsall, despite Sadler’s men having a seemingly legal goal disallowed.

Alfreton, meanwhile, who are 10th in non-league’s step two, were without league action over the weekend.