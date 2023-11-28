Barrow defending unbeaten home record at Holker Street ahead of welcoming Walsall

Walsall face the long trip to Holker Street tonight with both sides experiencing very contrasting fortunes.

The Saddlers are winless in five league games, while Barrow are enjoying a club record nine-match unbeaten run in League Two.

Barrow returned to the EFL after 48 years in 2019 and fended off relegation in both of their opening two seasons in the fourth-tier.

The arrival of Pete Wild has taken them to the next level. They finished ninth last term, and have propelled themselves into fifth after 19 games this season.

The Bluebirds condemned Colchester United to a 4-1 defeat last time out to rack up their fourth win on the spin in the league, and sixth across all competitions.

They’re yet to lose a single league game on home soil this term (four wins, four draws), and boast the second best defensive record in the division with just 16 goals conceded.

Two pick-ups from non-league in the shape of Kian Spence (from Halifax) and Emile Acquah (from Maidenhead) have proven a revelation.

Spence has scored twice and set-up five more for the Bluebirds this term, and Acquah has netted six across all competitions to form a strong attacking partnership with experienced EFL marksman Dom Telford.

Telford worked with Walsall assistant manager Darren Byfield at Crawley Town last season along with fellow Barrow team-mate Mazeed Ogungbo.

In terms of team news, left-back Junior Tiensia (ankle) and defender Tyrell Warren remain long-term absentees.