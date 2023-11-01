Walsall suffer fresh Harry Williams and Aramide Oteh blow

Oteh was initially ruled out for four to six weeks, but Mat Sadler has revealed that he is likely to be out of action for 12 weeks after undergoing surgery earlier this week.

There was a second injury blow with Harry Williams expected to spend four to six weeks on the sidelines to add to Walsall's defensive woes.

Williams rolled his ankle in training early last week but played the opening 45 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Crawley Town.

However, the defender was replaced at the break and had a scan on Friday.

David Okagbue returned after over six weeks out with an ankle injury in Walsall's 2-1 defeat at Mansfield Town.

His return is timely with the Stoke City loanee, Donervon Daniels and Taylor Allen serving as Walsall's only centre-back options.

Oisin McEntee and Freddie Draper are doubts ahead for Friday's trip to Sheppey United in the FA Cup first round, while Priestley Farquharson and Rollin Menayese are still unavailable.