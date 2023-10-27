Mat Sadler: Donervon Daniels is a Walsall man mountain

Donervon Daniels sprays the ball (Owen Russell)

The Walsall skipper has started every game in League Two, and has played alongside Chris Hussey, Harry Williams, Oisin McEntee, Priestley Farquharson, David Okagbue and Taylor Allen at different stages this term.

Williams was withdrawn at half-time against Crawley after injuring his ankle prior to the game, and will be assessed ahead of the weekend.

Sadler has praised Daniels for his ability to adapt to playing alongside so many different players.

“He is a mountain. An incredible human being, an incredible captain and we’re lucky to have someone like him,” Sadler said.