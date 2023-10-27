Notification Settings

Mat Sadler: Donervon Daniels is a Walsall man mountain

By George Bennett

Donervon Daniels has been pivotal to easing Walsall’s defensive crisis, according to Mat Sadler.

Donervon Daniels sprays the ball (Owen Russell)
The Walsall skipper has started every game in League Two, and has played alongside Chris Hussey, Harry Williams, Oisin McEntee, Priestley Farquharson, David Okagbue and Taylor Allen at different stages this term.

Williams was withdrawn at half-time against Crawley after injuring his ankle prior to the game, and will be assessed ahead of the weekend.

Sadler has praised Daniels for his ability to adapt to playing alongside so many different players.

“He is a mountain. An incredible human being, an incredible captain and we’re lucky to have someone like him,” Sadler said.

“Donervon is a fantastic ambassador and on the pitch, we want units, we want their to be relationships, but that hasn’t been the case so we’ve had to adapt and adjust, and he has been pivotal to that.”

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

