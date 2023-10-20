Notification Settings

Walsall's FA Cup trip to non-league Sheppey United chosen for TV coverage

By Jonny Drury

Walsall's FA Cup first round clash with non-league Sheppey United has been selected for TV coverage.

Walsall fans during last year's FA Cup clash with Leicester City
The Isthmian League side are the lowest ranked team left in the competition - having overcome Billericay Town on penalties in the final qualifying round.

They were handed a home tie with the Saddlers as their reward for advancing through the qualifying stages - and the clash has now been chosen for TV coverage.

The game will take place on Friday November 3 at 7.45pm and will be live on ITV 4.

It is set to be some occasion for the eighth tier outfit - who have reformed twice this century after previously disbanding.

In their various guises, the Isle of Sheppey side have tried and failed to reach the first round proper over 100 times since they formed in 1890.

They have come through five ties to reach the first round, having entered in the preliminary round and chairman Tony Hughes believes they can nick something.

He said: "The run has given us some nice finances to help keep the club going, to keep the players we've got.

"I think we can hold our own - if we can get a draw that would be fantastic and take them back up there.

"But if we could nick a win, wow - it would be unbelievable."

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

