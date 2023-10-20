Walsall fans during last year's FA Cup clash with Leicester City

The Isthmian League side are the lowest ranked team left in the competition - having overcome Billericay Town on penalties in the final qualifying round.

They were handed a home tie with the Saddlers as their reward for advancing through the qualifying stages - and the clash has now been chosen for TV coverage.

The game will take place on Friday November 3 at 7.45pm and will be live on ITV 4.

It is set to be some occasion for the eighth tier outfit - who have reformed twice this century after previously disbanding.

In their various guises, the Isle of Sheppey side have tried and failed to reach the first round proper over 100 times since they formed in 1890.

They have come through five ties to reach the first round, having entered in the preliminary round and chairman Tony Hughes believes they can nick something.

He said: "The run has given us some nice finances to help keep the club going, to keep the players we've got.

"I think we can hold our own - if we can get a draw that would be fantastic and take them back up there.