Oisin McEntee had no doubt Ross Tierney would flourish at Walsall

Ross Tierney on the ball for the Saddlers

McEntee played with Tierney as a school boy in his native Ireland, and the pair also represented their country at youth level together.

Tierney has impressed in recent weeks with a string of top displays, and McEntee was always confident he would show his worth.

“I am delighted for him because when he came here, I knew how good he was,” McEntee said.

“He didn’t get into the team at the start, but I knew there was no doubt he would get into the team. He is an unbelievable player.

“He was really quiet when he first came to the club, and I knew he was a nut case.