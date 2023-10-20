Notification Settings

Oisin McEntee had no doubt Ross Tierney would flourish at Walsall

By George BennettWalsall FCPublished:

Oisin McEntee says he had no doubts that Ross Tierney would flourish at Walsall.

Ross Tierney on the ball for the Saddlers
Ross Tierney on the ball for the Saddlers

McEntee played with Tierney as a school boy in his native Ireland, and the pair also represented their country at youth level together.

Tierney has impressed in recent weeks with a string of top displays, and McEntee was always confident he would show his worth.

“I am delighted for him because when he came here, I knew how good he was,” McEntee said.

“He didn’t get into the team at the start, but I knew there was no doubt he would get into the team. He is an unbelievable player.

“He was really quiet when he first came to the club, and I knew he was a nut case.

“Now, everyone around the training ground knows how loud he is, but he is a brilliant lad to have around the training ground, and a fantastic player, and now he is reaping the reward for that.”

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

