Oisin McEntee had no doubt Ross Tierney would flourish at Walsall

McEntee played with Tierney as a school boy in his native Ireland, and the pair also represented their country at youth level together.
Tierney has impressed in recent weeks with a string of top displays, and McEntee was always confident he would show his worth.
“I am delighted for him because when he came here, I knew how good he was,” McEntee said.
“He didn’t get into the team at the start, but I knew there was no doubt he would get into the team. He is an unbelievable player.
“He was really quiet when he first came to the club, and I knew he was a nut case.
“Now, everyone around the training ground knows how loud he is, but he is a brilliant lad to have around the training ground, and a fantastic player, and now he is reaping the reward for that.”