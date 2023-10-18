Notification Settings

Walsall's Aramide Oteh set for spell on the sidelines

By George BennettWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall attacker Aramide Oteh could potentially be out of action for four to six weeks due to injury.

Walsall attacker Aramide Oteh.
Oteh sat out the EFL Trophy draw against Forest Green last week, and was absent once again for Saturday's 4-1 victory over Gillingham.

He re-joined the Saddlers from Crawley Town in the summer, and has scored twice in 11 appearances in League Two.

The 25-year-old had enjoyed a run of three successive starts prior to his injury, and scored in the 3-1 win over Bradford at the end of September.

Sadler said: "Rem will be out for a little bit of a spell and we'll get some answers off the back of that.

"They are talking four to six weeks maybe on him so we'll have a bit of time without Rem.

"We wish him well in his recovery now. He is deeply disappointed because I thought Rem was great for the last few weeks."

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

