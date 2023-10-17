Mat Sadler: Walsall players out to prove people wrong

Walsall players celebrate in their win over Gillingham

Walsall were condemned to their heaviest defeat of the campaign at Sutton United, but responded by producing their biggest win of the season over Gillingham on Saturday.

Isaac Hutchinson scored his first career hat-trick, while Freddie Draper notched his fifth goal of the season, as Walsall romped to a 4-1 win over the Gills.

Sadler said: “We’ve got a theme where we want to continue to prove people wrong.

“We want to do that, we’re desperate to do that, and that’s something that we use as motivation day in, day out.

“People will doubt us, especially after the defeat at Sutton. Not only do I hurt, but the group hurt from it too.