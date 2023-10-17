Notification Settings

Mat Sadler: Walsall players out to prove people wrong

By George BennettWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Mat Sadler says Walsall are motivated to prove people wrong in League Two this season.

Walsall players celebrate in their win over Gillingham
Walsall were condemned to their heaviest defeat of the campaign at Sutton United, but responded by producing their biggest win of the season over Gillingham on Saturday.

Isaac Hutchinson scored his first career hat-trick, while Freddie Draper notched his fifth goal of the season, as Walsall romped to a 4-1 win over the Gills.

Sadler said: “We’ve got a theme where we want to continue to prove people wrong.

“We want to do that, we’re desperate to do that, and that’s something that we use as motivation day in, day out.

“People will doubt us, especially after the defeat at Sutton. Not only do I hurt, but the group hurt from it too.

“They want to put it right and they’re motivated to put it right.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

