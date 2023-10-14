Notification Settings

Douglas James-Taylor happy to be flexible for Walsall

By George BennettWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall’s Douglas James-Taylor insists he is happy to play in a variety of positions to increase his game-time.

James-Taylor made only his third start of the season in Saddlers’ 1-1 draw against Forest Green in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday. He led the line as a sole striker for the first 60 minutes, and improved once he was pushed out to the left after the hour mark.

The 21-year-old is willing to keep learning, and wants to showcase his versatility.

“I’ve learned so much. This season, I feel like I’ve been supported in every single way,” James-Taylor said. “Versatility in the squad is a big thing because you are going to have players out with suspensions and injuries, and you could be asked to play in a different role.

“All of us, not just the forward players, everyone knows that they need to be ready to play in a different position.”

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

