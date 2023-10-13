Gillingham bid to climb at Walsall after ruthlessly sacking Neil Harris

Action from the previous meeting at the Poundland Bescot Stadium

Gillingham topped League Two after four 1-0 wins on the spin, but four defeats in seven saw them drop to eighth in the table.

Keith Millen, who had three spells as caretaker boss at Premier League outfit Crystal Palace, and also managed Bristol City and Carlisle United, has taken interim charge at the Priestfield Stadium.

The Gills scored twice in a match for just the second time in the league this term to climb into third place with a 2-1 victory over MK Dons last weekend.

Goals have been the biggest issue for the Gills this season with just 11 scored across their opening 12 matches.

They also head into their trip to the Bescot having lost 5-1 at Portsmouth in midweek in the EFL Trophy – albeit with a vastly different starting XI.

The visitors will be without Cheye Alexander following his call-up for St Lucia.

Oli Hawkins and Tim Dieng are also expected to be unavailable for the Gills.

Jonny Williams returned from injury at Fratton Park on Tuesday night, although Shaun Williams and George Lapslie remain doubts ahead of the weekend.

Macauley Bonne will be looking to rediscover the goal scoring form that saw him score 12 goals on loan at Ipswich two seasons ago.

The 27-year-old has scored twice in his last three league outings, while Ashley Nadesan and Robbie McKenzie are the club’s joint-leading scorers with three in all competitions.

Walsall boast a favourable recent record against Gillingham having gone unbeaten in their previous five meetings (three wins, two draws).