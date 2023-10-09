Walsall analysis: Saddlers are left stunned by strugglers’ first-half blitz

Oisin McEntee rues a missed chance

Sutton started the afternoon rock bottom of League Two, winless in 10 league matches and with the worst defensive record in the division.

They last prevailed in the league with a thumping 5-1 victory over Notts County on the opening day, and produced a performance of a similar calibre against the Saddlers as the Us ran riot, with all four goals coming inside the first 37 minutes.

The first chance fell to Walsall when Liam Gordon surged forward to send a low effort wide from range.

However, that was not to be a sign of things to come. Instead, Walsall fell behind for the eighth time this season when Omari Patrick provided the deadlock-breaking strike after just six minutes.

Aiden O’Brien was upended by Aramide Oteh outside the box and Patrick curled the resulting free-kick into the far bottom corner with pinpoint accuracy.

Things went from bad to worse when Harry Smith doubled Sutton’s advantage with 12 minutes on the clock.

Sutton’s second stemmed from Sam Hart’s dangerous long throw, which Walsall made a mess of clearing.

Harry Williams sent his attempted headed clearance aimlessly into the air, and Jamille Matt’s header was equally as weak, as the ball dropped invitingly for Smith to unleash a powerful volley into the roof of the net.

Mat Sadler buried his head in his hands on the touchline, and Sutton smelt blood as they looked to kill off Walsall for good.

A slip from Matt presented them with a prime opportunity to launch a counter-attack. A sequence of short incisive passes opened up a pathway to goal for Josh Colley, who blazed a golden chance over the crossbar.

Danny Johnson had an opportunity to haul Walsall back into the contest at the other end. Gordon swung a beautiful cross into the box, which Johnson was unable to meet, before Matt drew a comfortable stop from Sutton goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis after the loose ball fell at his feet.

Walsall’s misery was compounded further when Joe Riley diverted the ball into his own net. Gordon gave the ball away to Christian N’Guessan straight from Ben Goodliffe’s free-kick. N’Guessan sent a teasing delivery into the back post and Smith’s presence forced Riley to inadvertently divert the ball past Owen Evans.

The contest was essentially over inside the opening 30 minutes, and Sutton added the final nail in the coffin with a fourth before the break.

Sutton recycled possession out to Joe Kizzi on the right. The full-back lofted a perfectly-flighted cross to the back stick, and Smith towered above Williams to guide a clinical header beyond Evans.

Smith was a nuisance throughout and his aerial prowess proved impossible to contain. Patrick ran Riley ragged down the left, and O’Brien was excellent between the lines.

Sadler made three changes from the draw against MK Dons. Johnson was restored to the starting XI after spending the last two games as an unused substitute, as Freddie Draper dropped to the bench with a hamstring issue.

Johnson partnered Matt, who replaced Ross Tierney, while Tom Knowles started on the wing at the expense of Isaac Hutchinson.

The partnership between Johnson and Matt failed to deliver. Johnson struggled to make an impact up top, and Matt was withdrawn at the break.

Walsall did initially come out in the second half looking to salvage some pride. The contest was dead, although a flurry of chances almost saw the Saddlers score a consolation.

Ryan Stirk’s low effort was saved, and Johnson was unable to scramble the ball over the line. Walsall kept the attack alive with Gordon seeing his strike blocked, and Knowles drawing a save from Bouzanis.

Patrick accelerated past Riley and had his low shot blocked by Williams, before Kizzi had a goal ruled out for a push on Donervon Daniels.

Sutton had chances to inflict further damage. Smith headed a few inches wide of the post, and Evans emerged to foil O’Brien one-on-one with an expert save.

There was also a Walsall debut for Harvey Griffiths when he replaced Daniels in the closing stages.

Walsall went into damage limitation mode and the final whistle eventually put them out of their misery, as they slipped to their heaviest defeat of the campaign.