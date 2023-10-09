Sutton 4 Walsall 0 - Player Ratings

Danny Johnson and Sam Hart

OWEN EVANS

Not helped by his defence but was beaten at his near post from Harry Smith’s header for the fourth.

Difficult 4

JOE RILEY

Ran ragged by Omari Patrick and compounded a miserable display with an own goal.

Own goal 3

DONERVON DANIELS

Struggled to deal with Sutton’s aerial prowess and made way in the closing stages for Harvey Griffiths.

Struggled 4

HARRY WILLIAMS

Poor clearance in the build-up to Sutton’s second goal, and beaten in the air by Smith for the fourth.

Beaten 4

LIAM GORDON

Gave the ball away in the build-up to Sutton’s fourth but did offer glimpses of promise going forward.

Glimpses 4

TOM KNOWLES

A couple of bright breaks in the first half. Struggled overall and was replaced after the hour-mark.

Poor 4

RYAN STIRK

Sloppy in possession and struggled to compete for loose balls.

Sloppy 4

OISIN MCENTEE

Bullied by Sutton’s midfield and failed to nullify the threat of Aiden O’Brien dropping between the lines and picking up the ball in space.

Bullied 4

ARAMIDE OTEH

Never clicked for him, especially in the final third. Had a good chance in the first half, but his first touch let him down inside the box.

Ineffective 4

JAMILLE MATT

Poor clearance led directly to Sutton’s second. Struggled to make the ball stick and lacked quality in front of goal with his only chance of the game. Taken off at half-time.

Replaced 3

DANNY JOHNSON

Struggled to make an impact on his return to the starting XI. Didn’t do a great deal off the ball, and failed to make anything of the limited chances presented to him.

Disappointing 4

Substitutes