Sutton 4 Walsall 0 - Player Ratings

OWEN EVANS
Not helped by his defence but was beaten at his near post from Harry Smith’s header for the fourth.
Difficult 4
JOE RILEY
Ran ragged by Omari Patrick and compounded a miserable display with an own goal.
Own goal 3
DONERVON DANIELS
Struggled to deal with Sutton’s aerial prowess and made way in the closing stages for Harvey Griffiths.
Struggled 4
HARRY WILLIAMS
Poor clearance in the build-up to Sutton’s second goal, and beaten in the air by Smith for the fourth.
Beaten 4
LIAM GORDON
Gave the ball away in the build-up to Sutton’s fourth but did offer glimpses of promise going forward.
Glimpses 4
TOM KNOWLES
A couple of bright breaks in the first half. Struggled overall and was replaced after the hour-mark.
Poor 4
RYAN STIRK
Sloppy in possession and struggled to compete for loose balls.
Sloppy 4
OISIN MCENTEE
Bullied by Sutton’s midfield and failed to nullify the threat of Aiden O’Brien dropping between the lines and picking up the ball in space.
Bullied 4
ARAMIDE OTEH
Never clicked for him, especially in the final third. Had a good chance in the first half, but his first touch let him down inside the box.
Ineffective 4
JAMILLE MATT
Poor clearance led directly to Sutton’s second. Struggled to make the ball stick and lacked quality in front of goal with his only chance of the game. Taken off at half-time.
Replaced 3
DANNY JOHNSON
Struggled to make an impact on his return to the starting XI. Didn’t do a great deal off the ball, and failed to make anything of the limited chances presented to him.
Disappointing 4
Substitutes
Isaac Hutchinson (for Matt, 46). Came on at the start of the second half and failed to influence the game in any way 4; Douglas James-Taylor (for Knowles, 63) 4; Ross Tierney (for Johnson, 77), Harvey Griffiths (for Daniels, 77). Subs not used: Jackson Smith, Joe Foulkes, Freddie Draper.