Walsall look solid after Mat Sadler’s switch

Donervon Daniels finds his wings

The Saddlers had started in a 3-5-2 formation in each of the opening nine matches – conceding 16 goals and keeping just one clean sheet in the process.

Mat Sadler admittedly switched systems from time to time throughout that period, but the change to a 4-4-1-1 has heralded four points in four days.

His hand was somewhat forced with Priestley Farquharson and David Okagbue nursing injuries, and Taylor Allen serving a suspension.

Nonetheless, Sadler still had the option of dropping Oisin McEntee into defence. He resisted that temptation, and has seen McEntee’s partnership with Ryan Stirk in the heart of midfield go from strength to strength in recent days.

“I could’ve continued with the three and put Oisin into defence, and slotted Isaac (Hutchinson) into midfield,” Sadler revealed.

“Harry (Williams) was brilliant (against Bradford) and he should take real belief from that. Oisin in that midfield area – I don’t see many at this level that are as athletic as he is.

“I don’t want to waste that. I want him to keep showing me those brilliant and hard working performances.

“He does things that people don’t notice at times but he does a lot of good stuff for the team, and he is playing brilliantly.”

Between the sticks, Walsall have one of the most assured goalkeepers in the division in Owen Evans. The Welshman proved his worth with a string of saves in Tuesday’s goalless draw against MK Dons at the Bescot.

Harry Williams consolidated his sensational performance in the 3-1 win at Bradford with another strong display against the Dons.

And Joe Riley has been solid at right-back after previously struggling for game time earlier in the season.

Liam Gordon has transitioned from wing-back to full-back with ease, and Donervon Daniels is the glue that has helped that this new back line blossom.

Sadler said: “Donervon is immense. He is the backbone of our team. He is most importantly an incredible person, and I couldn’t speak more highly of him.

“He is churning out some fantastic performances. He is his own biggest critic, which is why he is so good.