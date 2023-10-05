Harry Williams hailed for Walsall impact

Harry Williams

Williams joined from non-league Alvechurch in the summer, and has made eight league appearances in his debut campaign in the EFL.

The 21-year-old has impressed with his recent performances against Bradford and MK Dons respectively, and Gordon believes Williams has proven his quality against the toughest teams in the division.

Gordon said: “Harry has been brilliant since he has come in. He has played against the toughest teams in the league.

“He has come up against Morecambe, who have just come down, MK Dons, Bradford and Stockport.

“It’s about confidence and believing in himself because he is young but he is very good.