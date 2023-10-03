Notification Settings

Aramide Oteh: Freddie Draper ready for more Walsall success

By George Bennett

Aramide Oteh insists fellow Walsall forward Freddie Draper will go from strength to strength at Bescot.

Freddie Draper scores and celebrates
Draper, who joined Walsall from Lincoln on a season-long loan in the summer, notched his fourth of the campaign in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Bradford.

He is currently the club’s leading scorer, and has been directly involved in six of Walsall’s 15 goals in League Two this term.

Oteh also netted his second of the season at Valley Parade, and expects 19-year-old Draper to get better with every game he plays.

Oteh said: “Freddie is a big boy and a young player as well. He is only going to get better with the amount of games and minutes that he plays.

“Everyone can see what he is about. He probably manhandled both of Bradford’s centre-backs until he had to come off.

“It’s a credit to him and he will continue to get better.”

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

