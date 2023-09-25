Owen Evans: Walsall must fight back

Owen Evans reaches for the ball

Freddie Draper cancelled out Connor Lemonheigh-Evans’ sixth minute opener, before goals from Jack Currie and Ali Al-Hamadi saw the Saddlers slip to a first home league defeat of the campaign.

Evans said: “We can’t get too downhearted. We have to be honest with ourselves and realise we weren’t good enough today.

“We know we are a good team. The two wins [against Colchester and Salford] preceding the last two defeats prove that on our day we can beat anyone in this league.

“But when we are not on it, like (Saturday), that’s what happens. So we need to look at ourselves and make sure we bounce back next week.”