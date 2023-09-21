Walsall's Priestley Farquharson ‘helps Oisin McEntee to shine’ says Mat Sadler

McEntee has largely played central midfield this term, although he has had to drop into defence on occasion.
But Farquharson’s return has not only provided them with a strong defensive option, but also enabled McEntee to press ahead in his new role.
Sadler said: “Priestley has done really well. We missed him when he wasn’t available in the first few weeks.
“I spoke about it at the time that it had a knock on effect with my midfield area.
“We spoke to Oisin about me not being able to play him in the position I wanted him to play.
“Not only has it liberated Oisin but it has allowed Priestley to come in and show what a fantastic player he is.”