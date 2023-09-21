Walsall director Dan Mole leaves for Premier League club

Dan Mole will leave Walsall in November.

Mole arrived at Bescot in 2002 and was appointed club secretary in 2009. He joined the board of directors in 2015, and was also appointed chief operating officer in 2019.

Assistant club secretary Nick Adshead will be promoted to club secretary, whilst the club will be advertising for a new head of operations.

Mole will be resigning from his position on the board of directors in November.

“I have loved my time at Walsall," Mole said.

“The club has been a massive part of mine and my family’s life for over 20 years. I have met some wonderful people along the way; from chairmen to colleagues, players to supporters. I have thoroughly enjoyed it.

“The opportunity to work in the Premier League is one that I am relishing. I am excited for the next stage of my career.

“I feel confident in the renewed vision that Trivela Group have brought into the club, and believe in a very bright future for Walsall FC. I wish Ben, Stef, Leigh, Mat and all the staff, players and supporters the very best of luck.”

Walsall co-owner Ben Boycott added: "On behalf of myself, my partners at Trivela, and the entire Walsall FC community, I'd like to offer my sincerest thanks to Dan for his decades of faithful service to the club.