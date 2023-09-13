Walsall's Chris Hussey announces retirement after 16 year career

Chris Hussey celebrates pulling one back (Owen Russell)

Hussey made 489 appearances during his 16-year playing career, and earned promotions with AFC Wimbledon, Bury, Sheffield United, Cheltenham Town and Port Vale.

He also had spells at Coventry City, Crewe Alexandra, Burton Albion, Swindon Town and Stockport County.

The 34-year-old arrived at Walsall in June and featured six times for the club. He scored in a 4-2 defeat at Wrexham last month, and played his final game in a 1-1 draw against Grimsby earlier this month.

Hussey was not included in the squad for Walsall's 2-1 win over Salford on Saturday, despite serving his one-match suspension, and has explained his decision to retire.

“After only a short spell as a professional football player at this great club, I have made the decision to retire from full-time football and pursue a new and exciting opportunity outside of the sport," Hussey said.

“My time with Walsall has been short but I have learnt an awful lot in that short space of time. I am immensely grateful for the support of the fans, teammates, and coaching staff throughout my time here, especially the gaffer for bringing me to the football club.

“However, life presents us with unique chances for personal and professional growth, and I believe this new endeavour will allow me to explore different facets of my abilities and interests.