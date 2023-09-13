Notification Settings

Oisin McEntee learning from his Walsall pal Ryan Stirk

By George Bennett

Walsall’s Oisin McEntee insists he is learning by playing alongside Ryan Stirk in the heart of midfield.

McEntee has been converted into a central midfielder under Mat Sadler and impressed in Saturday’s 2-1 comeback victory at Salford.

The Irishman delivered a beautiful cross for Freddie Draper to equalise, before bagging the winner in the 77th minute.

He is quickly developing a strong relationship with Stirk and has revealed that the summer recruit from Birmingham has been a great source of support.

McEntee said: “Stirky is a top-class player. He is just all over the pitch. The distance he covers is unbelievable.

“We’re very close off the pitch as well. I am really enjoying playing with him because he teaches me small things such as my ball receiving skills.

“He is always giving me advice and he has been top class.”

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

