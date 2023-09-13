Oisin McEntee learning from his Walsall pal Ryan Stirk

Oisin McEntee

McEntee has been converted into a central midfielder under Mat Sadler and impressed in Saturday’s 2-1 comeback victory at Salford.

The Irishman delivered a beautiful cross for Freddie Draper to equalise, before bagging the winner in the 77th minute.

He is quickly developing a strong relationship with Stirk and has revealed that the summer recruit from Birmingham has been a great source of support.

McEntee said: “Stirky is a top-class player. He is just all over the pitch. The distance he covers is unbelievable.

“We’re very close off the pitch as well. I am really enjoying playing with him because he teaches me small things such as my ball receiving skills.