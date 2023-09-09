Walsall's Taylor Allen using lessons learned in non-league

Saddlers Taylor Allen

Walsall man Taylor Allen knows this better than most.

Allen was working in Wetherspoon pub whilst pursuing a career at non-league Romulus at the age of 18.

Several months later, he was signing his first professional contract at Forest Green.

But the graft which was required to reach his current destination is one which remains a crucial driving force.

Allen recalls: “I was working in Wetherspoons in a local pub. I was also doing a coaching apprenticeship at college.

“It was difficult working two jobs and pursuing a career in football at the same time. Then you go into the professional game and you learn that it’s a different world.

“But football has always been an enjoyment rather than a job. I enjoyed my route through non-league and it made me much more humble.”

Although Allen marked his debut with the winning goal against Oldham in August 2019, he was forced to wait for his chance.

He returned to non-league with loan spells at Hereford, Gloucester and Leamington respectively.

Now, Allen is looking to pass on his experiences to Ronan Maher and Marvellous Onabirekhanlen.

Maher joined National League North outfit Rushall Olympic on loan until January, while Onabirekhanlen penned a one-month loan at Chasetown earlier this week.

Reflecting on the lessons he learned in non-league, Allen has urged the pair to draw as much knowledge as possible out of the experience.

“If anything I learned a lot about myself,” he reflects.

“When you’re a young lad, you think, why am I not playing?

“Those loan moves are for you to go and play your games, and show why you should be playing at a higher level.

“I didn’t really take that in when I was at that age. I speak to Ronan and Marv a lot about those experiences.

“It’s important to make sure you know what men’s football is about. You learn off different people, you have older players around you who’ve been in the game for a long time.