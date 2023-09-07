Notification Settings

Joe Foulkes wants to make Walsall impact

By George Bennett

Walsall wing-back Joe Foulkes is determined to prove to himself that he can live up to the standards of League Two.

Foulkes marked his Walsall debut with an assist in the 4-3 victory over Blackburn in August, and has made five appearances in all competitions this term.

The 20-year-old wants to continue his rise, and is desperate to prove that he is capable of playing at this level on a consistent basis.

Foulkes said: "Just proving to myself more than anyone that I can cope with being in this league and that I can offer things to the team when necessary.

"So far I've picked up an assist, which is something I want to do more. I want to contribute to the team more by chipping away at these games, and even getting on the score sheet, or creating a goal.

"And by the same token to keep a clean sheet or make an important block. It really gives me confidence that I can live up to the standards of this league."

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

