Former Walsall defender Paul Downing delighted to be back in football at Hereford

Downing netting a penalty during his Walsall days

Downing, 31, a product of the West Brom academy, played 183 times for the Saddlers in League One during a four year stint at the club.

Nephew of former England youth coach and current Birmingham City assistant Keith, the defender has gone on to play for MK Dons, Blackburn, Doncaster and Portsmouth since departing the Bescot.

He spent the second half of the 2021/22 campaign on loan at League Two Rochdale - before being released by his parent club Pompey.

Since then Downing has been out of the game and without a club - before returning to the game with National League North side Hereford last week.

He made his first appearance in The Bulls' 1-0 defeat to Southport, in what was his second debut for the club having spent time on loan at Edgar Street during his Albion days.

Posting on Instagram, Downing, whose brother Leigh works as a coach at West Brom, explained how he had 'made mistakes' in the last year - and it was great to be back in the game.

He said: "What a journey over the last 16 months. Mistakes made and lessons learned but most importantly new perspective gained.

"A massive thanks to those who have played a part in helping me return to what I love doing.