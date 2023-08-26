Freddie Draper's ready to prove Walsall worth

Freddie Draper drives towards goal for the Saddlers (Owen Russell)

He returned as the first teenager to win a Player of the Month award in the League of Ireland since 1999, and he has since translated that confidence into his next chapter at Walsall.

"It was one of the targets I set myself to try to put my name out there and just show what I could do," Draper reveals.

"I had a difficult time to start with. I was playing well in games but I just wasn't scoring. I knew the goals would come anyway because I was creating a lot of opportunities for myself.

"The lads were putting the ball into the box for me and I believed it would work out. It was an opportunity I needed to take and luckily it went well.

"I've come back probably the most confident I've ever been as a footballer. Ever since I came here, I've been enjoying my football.

"There are a good group of lads here, who are always trying to help me improve. I am really confident at this moment in time."

The teenager travelled to Ireland with fellow Lincoln teammate Elicha Ahui and finished his loan spell with a total of eight goals.

Draper has established himself as an exciting talent since arriving on loan from Lincoln this summer. His cameos from the bench against Rochdale and Solihull Moors in pre-season had supporters craving more.

But after receiving a straight red card in his final home game for Drogheda, Mat Sadler had to make do without him in the first two defeats against Morecambe and Blackburn.

However, Draper has made up for lost time by notching his first EFL goal against Crewe, and a further two assists against Stockport and Wrexham respectively.

He has partnered Danny Johnson from the start in both of his first two matches for the Saddlers, and is delighted with how the relationships are building on the pitch.

"It's been good to play with DJ. He's one of those strikers that you know if you put a ball in the box then he is going to be there," he says.

"His link up play is good. He's always around you and he's always trying to score goals.

"It's good because he is always thinking forward. When he's on the ball you know you can make a move and he'll play it to you as well.

"This Walsall team have got a good bunch of lads and brilliant players. You know that you're not going to be short of chances because they'll get to know how I prefer to play and get those relationships building.

"They're already building but they will get stronger with each game."

The Saddlers boast a wealth of options in attack with Aramide Oteh, Jamille Matt and Douglas James-Taylor also vying for a spot in the starting XI.

Sadler has illustrated his trust in youth with the recent opportunities he has presented the likes of Joe Foulkes, Harry Williams and Ronan Maher.

And Draper is willing to repay Sadler for the faith he has shown in him since his arrival at the club.

"If you're good enough then he will play you. You've just got to prove that you can play in this team, help this team and be effective," he explains.

"When you do that then he'll pick you. If you work hard and show that you're willing to improve.