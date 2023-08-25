Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Mat Sadler: Walsall’s final recruit ‘definite’

Premium
By Lewis CoxWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Boss Mat Sadler has confirmed Walsall will sign a central defender before next Friday’s transfer deadline.

Mat Sadler
Mat Sadler

The Saddlers have already made 10 additions this summer and the head coach is looking to complete his ranks with one more defender, a light area highlighted by the injury of key new recruit Priestley Farquharson.

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News