Mat Sadler: Walsall’s final recruit ‘definite’

The Saddlers have already made 10 additions this summer and the head coach is looking to complete his ranks with one more defender, a light area highlighted by the injury of key new recruit Priestley Farquharson.
Boss Mat Sadler has confirmed Walsall will sign a central defender before next Friday’s transfer deadline.
The Saddlers have already made 10 additions this summer and the head coach is looking to complete his ranks with one more defender, a light area highlighted by the injury of key new recruit Priestley Farquharson.