Mat Sadler hails Walsall's Chris Hussey for attacking threat

By George Bennett

Walsall boss Mat Sadler is impressed by how Chris Hussey has established himself as a dangerous attacking outlet.

Chris Hussey gets close to his man (Owen Russell)
Hussey made amends for his mistake for Wrexham's second goal by getting off the mark for the Saddlers in the 4-2 defeat in North Wales on Tuesday night.

Sadler has credited goalkeeper coach Dan Watson for the clever corner routine, and is impressed by the attacking qualities Hussey brings to his defensive role.

"Chris has got a fantastic left foot and continues to showcase that," Sadler said.

"I thought it was a brilliantly worked routine. Dan Watson had set that up, and sometimes those routines can look awful when they don't work properly but everyone was bright as a button and worked it really well.

"So it's always pleasing for us as a coaching staff when they come off, but it's the players that execute it, and Chris did it brilliantly aided by a couple of blocks.

"A good player. His reputation precedes itself in the division because he's done so well over the years and he is a really good football player."

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

