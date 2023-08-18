Freddie Draper ready for first Walsall league goal

Freddie Draper

The 19-year-old netted once in the EFL Trophy for Lincoln, and a further eight for Drogheda United in the League of Ireland.

He was suspended for the defeats against Morecambe and Blackburn and admits feeling frustrated on the sidelines.

But Draper has notched two assists in as many games for the Saddlers, and is now determined to get off the mark for his new club.

Draper said: “I was just sitting and waiting. It was a horrible feeling because I wanted to play the first game.

“I made sure that I kept myself and when called upon I’ll always be ready.

“As a striker I set myself to score a lot of goals and to improve.