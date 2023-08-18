Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Freddie Draper ready for first Walsall league goal

By George BennettWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall forward Freddie Draper is eager to score his first ever goal in the EFL.

Freddie Draper
Freddie Draper

The 19-year-old netted once in the EFL Trophy for Lincoln, and a further eight for Drogheda United in the League of Ireland.

He was suspended for the defeats against Morecambe and Blackburn and admits feeling frustrated on the sidelines.

But Draper has notched two assists in as many games for the Saddlers, and is now determined to get off the mark for his new club.

Draper said: “I was just sitting and waiting. It was a horrible feeling because I wanted to play the first game.

“I made sure that I kept myself and when called upon I’ll always be ready.

“As a striker I set myself to score a lot of goals and to improve.

“I want to be helpful in all kinds of ways, but I really want my first goal.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News