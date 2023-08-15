Mat Sadler bemoans defensive errors in Walsall's defeat at Wrexham

Walsall boss Mat Sadler (Owen Russell)

The Saddlers found themselves two goals down inside the opening 20 minutes. Will Boyle and Ollie Palmer provided the Red Dragons with a two-goal cushion, which was cut in half by Chris Hussey's finish at the midway point of the first half.

Jake Bickerstaff restored Wrexham's two-goal lead after the break, before Elliot Lee added a fourth in the 85th minute.

Aramide Oteh ghosted in at the back post to score a late consolation, although the ball appeared to take a telling touch off Anthony Forde, who was credited with an own goal against his former club.

Sadler claimed Donervon Daniels was fouled in the build-up to Wrexham's third goal, but admits his side need to eradicate the volume of defensive mistakes.

"Football matches are frustrating things. You come with the best intentions of winning it - of course you do," Sadler said.

"When you fall the other side of it, there's an inquest, that's what happens in football. There will be no ignoring some of the good stuff that was there today.

"We're going to find it really difficult to win a game when you concede four goals. When we can eradicate a couple of them.

"That's what we have to do. We have to fall the right side of some of those moments in the games as we move on.

"That was key message to them. It's a frustrated dressing room, but it's also a dressing room that are together to put the wrongs right on Saturday.

"Sometimes when you have games like that, you're desperate for the next game straight away."

Sadler also issued injury updates on Priestley Farquharson, Tom Knowles, and Brandon Comley.

Comley has sustained an ankle tear and Sadler revealed that he could be expected to miss six to eight weeks.

"Coms had a scan and he's got a little tear in his ankle. We need to go through the rehab protocol with him," he revealed.

"He is further down the line with it. He's six to eight weeks with it.

"As with Tom, nothing has really changed with that so he's a couple of weeks away. We hoped Priestley would be ready for this game, or if not then ready for the next match [against Crewe], but it looks like he's maybe another week away from that.