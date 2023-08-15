Darren Byfield’s a big Walsall boost for Aramide Oteh

Aramide Oteh scores.

Oteh spent the second half of the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Bescot – scoring once in 13 matches as the Saddlers were relegated to League Two.

The 24-year-old has marked his return with an assist for Ronan Maher at Blackburn and his first goal in the win over Stockport on Saturday.

He previously worked under Byfield at Crawley and is delighted to be reunited with the former striker.

“I had him last season at Crawley and he was fantastic,” Oteh said.

“He was always helping me and speaking to me whether I was in the team or not.