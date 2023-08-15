Notification Settings

Darren Byfield’s a big Walsall boost for Aramide Oteh

By George BennettWalsall FC

Walsall forward Aramide Oteh has praised Darren Byfield for helping him settle at the club.

Aramide Oteh scores.
Oteh spent the second half of the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Bescot – scoring once in 13 matches as the Saddlers were relegated to League Two.

The 24-year-old has marked his return with an assist for Ronan Maher at Blackburn and his first goal in the win over Stockport on Saturday.

He previously worked under Byfield at Crawley and is delighted to be reunited with the former striker.

“I had him last season at Crawley and he was fantastic,” Oteh said.

“He was always helping me and speaking to me whether I was in the team or not.

“We’ve got a really good relationship. We were speaking before I joined and just to have a familiar face, and somebody that understands you and knows how you play really helps.”

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

