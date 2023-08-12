'A fantastic win against a top side!' Walsall fans delighted with Stockport victory - WATCH

Danny Johnson scored his second goal in as many games in League Two to break the deadlock against the run of play after 24 minutes.
Freddie Draper squared it to the Walsall marksman after some tenacious work and Johnson finished confidently.
Aramide Oteh marked his appearance from the bench by adding a second in the 79th minute with a clinical low strike into the bottom corner.
Ryan Rydel pulled one back for the Hatters in the seventh minute of stoppage time but Walsall held firm to seal the three points.