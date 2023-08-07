Walsall's Danny Johnson keen to renew partnership with Ryan Stirk

Ryan Stirk and Danny Johnson featured together at Mansfield Town

The pair previously played together at Mansfield Town, and combined for Walsall’s equaliser in the 2-1 defeat at Morecambe on Saturday.

Stirk released a sweeping through ball into Johnson’s path, and the striker outfoxed his marker, before tucking a confident finish past Stuart Moore.

Although Morecambe ultimately snatched the win late on, Johnson is delighted to have Stirk in the supply chain.

Johnson said: “It was a brilliant ball from Stirky. We’ve been saying that we want to score more counter-attacking goals and I said to Stirky I want 15 assists from him this season.