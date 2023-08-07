Notification Settings

Walsall's Danny Johnson keen to renew partnership with Ryan Stirk

By George BennettWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall forward Danny Johnson is relishing the chance to renew his partnership with Ryan Stirk.

Ryan Stirk and Danny Johnson featured together at Mansfield Town
The pair previously played together at Mansfield Town, and combined for Walsall’s equaliser in the 2-1 defeat at Morecambe on Saturday.

Stirk released a sweeping through ball into Johnson’s path, and the striker outfoxed his marker, before tucking a confident finish past Stuart Moore.

Although Morecambe ultimately snatched the win late on, Johnson is delighted to have Stirk in the supply chain.

Johnson said: “It was a brilliant ball from Stirky. We’ve been saying that we want to score more counter-attacking goals and I said to Stirky I want 15 assists from him this season.

“We’ve had a spell at Mansfield together. We didn’t really play much together but we’ve got a good understanding.”

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

