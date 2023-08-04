Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall's Oisin McEntee: Bescot has a good feeling

By George BennettWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall’s Oisin McEntee believes confidence levels have increased significantly over the summer.

Oisin McEntee.
Oisin McEntee.

The Saddlers finished in a lowly 16th place in League Two last season, after collecting just two wins from the final 23 matches.

It was a dismal second half to the campaign, but new boss Mat Sadler has helped restore confidence at the club.

Walsall went unbeaten in pre-season and have added 10 new faces to the squad.

And McEntee has revealed that there is a good feeling in the camp ahead of Walsall’s trip to Morecambe.

McEntee said: “Everyone had time off over the summer and we all came in with a fresh mind.

“Even in the training ground, there is a great mood. Everyone is getting along and we are all working hard for each other.

“There is a good feeling all around the place right now.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News