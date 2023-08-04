Walsall's Oisin McEntee: Bescot has a good feeling

Oisin McEntee.

The Saddlers finished in a lowly 16th place in League Two last season, after collecting just two wins from the final 23 matches.

It was a dismal second half to the campaign, but new boss Mat Sadler has helped restore confidence at the club.

Walsall went unbeaten in pre-season and have added 10 new faces to the squad.

And McEntee has revealed that there is a good feeling in the camp ahead of Walsall’s trip to Morecambe.

McEntee said: “Everyone had time off over the summer and we all came in with a fresh mind.

“Even in the training ground, there is a great mood. Everyone is getting along and we are all working hard for each other.