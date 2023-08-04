Morecambe v Walsall preview: Shrimps show faith in Adams to overhaul relegated squad

Derek Adams (AMA)

Star striker Cole Stockton was the most significant departure, as Derek Adams faced the challenge of a complete squad rebuild.

The Shrimps were forced to cancel their opening friendly against Workington after failing to raise a team on July 11.

However, Adams has since bolstered his squad with the arrival of 12 new faces in total. The stand-out signings are Tom Bloxham and Michael Mellon, who have joined on loan from Shrewsbury and Burnley respectively.

Mellon previously had a brief stint on loan at the Mazuma and impressed during pre-season with four goals.

Bloxham also looks a real danger man and found the net three times in pre-season.

Teenager Adam Mayor also looks a real exciting prospect, while Morecambe boast experience in the shape of Donald Love, Chris Stokes and Farrend Mawson.

Adams has achieved promotion from this division with Plymouth and Morecambe, and also achieved two promotions to propel Ross County into the Scottish top-flight in 2012.

Morecambe have kept faith with him despite dropping back down to League Two, and Sadler believes his record speaks for itself.

“Derek is extremely experienced. Firstly, he’ll be close to being the most experienced, but secondly probably with the most promotions out of the division,” Sadler said.

“He comes with an incredible wealth of knowledge of how to set a team up in the division, and he knows exactly what he’s doing.