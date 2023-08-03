Walsall's Liam Gordon is fired up and set to hit the ground running

Liam Gordon

It all started in his first training session as a Saddlers player when suddenly his leg went numb. The seriousness of the situation soon dawned on him.

He was sent away in an ambulance and required three operations in five days

His career was in jeopardy, and one surgeon even warned that his left leg might need to be amputated.

Gordon had suffered acute compartment syndrome due to restricted blood flow. But after a horrible ordeal, and a summer of uncertainty, Gordon made a remarkable recovery to return to action in September 2022.

The 24-year-old concluded his debut campaign with 36 appearances, and is now looking to embark on a fresh chapter at Bescot.

“It’s massively important to have games over the summer to increase my fitness,” Gordon explains.

“I missed the whole of pre-season last year and it wasn’t until October that I started to kick-on.

“This one has been completely different with me going away on international duty and then coming back for pre-season.

“So I’ve done a lot more, and I feel fit. I feel like I needed this.

“This is the main part of football that people don’t see and they don’t realise what you actually need before heading into the season.

“It’s been a massive step for me and I am looking forward to going into the new campaign.”

The Guyana international featured in every game during pre-season and scored the opening goal in a 3-0 victory over Solihull Moors last Saturday.

He has also developed an auspicious partnership with new signing Chris Hussey down the left.

And after scoring in Walsall’s final pre-season game, Gordon is working hard to increase his tally in front of goal.

“It’s always a great feeling to contribute with a goal,” he reveals.

“We’ve been working on making those runs into the box and getting my tally up throughout pre-season.

“The gaffer spoke to me just before the Leamington game and told me that I’ll have a good relationship with Hussey. He likes to get forward, he knows how I like to play and I enjoy playing with him.

“Hopefully we can keep on building as the season progresses, and add a few goals and assists in the process.”

Walsall enjoyed a strong pre- season, which saw them go undefeated in five games.

The Saddlers registered victories over Leamington, Albion Under-21s and Solihull Moors respectively, and also drew against Villa and Rochdale.

Gordon is now hopeful Walsall can consolidate the progress they’ve made under Mat Sadler when the season gets under way.

“It’s a great step for us going into the new campaign because there is nothing better than being unbeaten in pre-season,” he concludes.

“You do still have to take it with a pinch of salt because it is pre-season and what we get judged on will start in Morecambe.