Liam Gordon: Walsall should be competing at top

By George Bennett

Walsall wing-back Liam Gordon believes the club should be competing at the top end of the table.

Liam Gordon celebrates his goal

The Saddlers have added a number of shrewd signings during the summer, and finished pre-season unbeaten.

Gordon scored the opener in a 3-0 victory over Solihull Moors last Saturday, and thinks the strong competition for places has increased the squad's motivation to succeed.

He said: "Everyone knows we've got a job to do. We deserve to be up there in the table.

"We've got so much talent in the squad. There's not a man on the bench or out of the squad who doesn't want to be involved.

"So if you are in the team then you've got to keep your place. It's good healthy competition we've got this season."

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

