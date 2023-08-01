Liam Gordon: Walsall should be competing at top

Liam Gordon celebrates his goal

The Saddlers have added a number of shrewd signings during the summer, and finished pre-season unbeaten.

Gordon scored the opener in a 3-0 victory over Solihull Moors last Saturday, and thinks the strong competition for places has increased the squad's motivation to succeed.

He said: "Everyone knows we've got a job to do. We deserve to be up there in the table.

"We've got so much talent in the squad. There's not a man on the bench or out of the squad who doesn't want to be involved.