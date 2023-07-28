Notification Settings

Walsall boss Mat Sadler impressed by Taylor Allen's centre back displays

By George BennettWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall boss Mat Sadler has been impressed by Taylor Allen’s recent performances at centre-back.

Taylor Allen
Allen was introduced at left centre-back for the second half in the 4-1 win at Leamington, and fulfilled the role once again in the draw against Villa.

The Saddlers are creating strong depth across the squad with Joe Riley, Oisin McEntee, Chris Hussey, and Tom Knowles capable of playing in multiple positions.

Allen predominantly played at wing-back last season, but Sadler also likes the option of playing him in a back-three.

Sadler said: “I like Taylor there [at centre-back]. Taylor is another one of these lads that can play a couple of positions.

“I’ve seen Taylor play there a couple of times. I’ve seen him do it in training, and every time he does it, I like what I see.

“He’s got a fantastic delivery as well which is an asset to have.”

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

