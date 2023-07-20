Notification Settings

Walsall sign defender Harry Williams

By George BennettWalsall FCPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Walsall have completed the signing of defender Harry Williams from Alvechurch for an undisclosed fee.

Harry Wilson (pic WFC Official)
Wilson has penned a one-year deal with the option of a one-year extension.

The centre-back impressed the coaching staff while on trial during pre-season, and is now targeting a successful season at Bescot.

“I’m really pleased to sign for Walsall,” Wilson said.

“I’ve had a couple of games and I’ve really enjoyed the training so I’m happy to be here.

“The lads and the Head Coach have welcomed me and accepted me straight from the start, it feels like a family club.

“The main thing that struck me was the togetherness of the group and you can see that in the first couple of games. We’ve had two positive results against Leamington and we took that into the game against Aston Villa so hopefully we can build on that momentum and have a successful season.

“It’s a massive opportunity and I want to develop myself as a player and whatever opportunity I get, I’m going to give my best for the team and the gaffer.”

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

