Mat Sadler happy to have Walsall striker selection headache

Walsall's Freddie Draper and Aston Villa's Lucas Digne

Draper was handed his debut on Saturday as he played the first 45 minutes during the Saddlers’ 1-1 draw against Villa.

His physical presence and aerial prowess particularly stood out, and Sadler expects the Lincoln loanee to pose a serious threat to League Two defenders.

Sadler said: “I think he did really well. He is the type that I can see the supporters really getting behind because he is all action.

“He really puts himself about. If you’re a defender then you’ll know that you’ve been in a game against Freddie.