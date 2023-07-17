Notification Settings

Mat Sadler happy to have Walsall striker selection headache

By George Bennett

Walsall head coach Mat Sadler believes the addition of Freddie Draper has created a positive selection dilemma in the centre-forward positions.

Walsall's Freddie Draper and Aston Villa's Lucas Digne

Draper was handed his debut on Saturday as he played the first 45 minutes during the Saddlers’ 1-1 draw against Villa.

His physical presence and aerial prowess particularly stood out, and Sadler expects the Lincoln loanee to pose a serious threat to League Two defenders.

Sadler said: “I think he did really well. He is the type that I can see the supporters really getting behind because he is all action.

“He really puts himself about. If you’re a defender then you’ll know that you’ve been in a game against Freddie.

“All of a sudden, I’ve got some real headaches at the top end of the pitch with Jamille, Douglas, Danny and Freddie.”

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

