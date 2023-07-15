Mat Sadler expects Chris Hussey's set pieces to be 'major weapon' for Walsall

Mat Sadler during his side's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa

Hussey's corner led to the opening goal against Aston Villa, as Danny Johnson showcased his predatory instincts inside the box to convert from point blank range.

Villa levelled when Ollie Watkins scored from the spot just before the break, but the Saddlers ultimately came away with a draw to earn their first result against Villa in six years.

The 34-year-old has traditionally played at left wing-back throughout his career, but dropped to the left of a back-three at Stockport County in 2022-23.

Hussey has played on the left of a back-three in the opening two games of pre-season, but Sadler still expects him to cause problems for League Two defences with his wand of a left foot.

"Danny [Johnson] does what Danny does but I want to highlight Chris Hussey's delivery," Sadler said.

"With Chris, you can see he has an incredible ability on the football and he has got a lovely left foot.