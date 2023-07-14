Notification Settings

Walsall's Ronan Maher keen to get in the goals

By George Bennett

Walsall midfielder Ronan Maher insists he is working to add goals and assists to his game during his second season at Bescot.

Walsall's Ronan Maher
Walsall's Ronan Maher

The Saddlers academy graduate made his senior bow in the 4-0 victory over Hartlepool on the opening day of last term.

Maher went on to register 15 appearances across all competitions for Walsall, including 10 in League Two.

He played the opening 45 minutes in the 4-1 win at Leamington on Tuesday night, and has revealed his next challenge is to get himself amongst the goals.

Maher said: “Last season was a good breakthrough year for myself.

“To make 15 appearances in the league and cup at the age of 17-18 was very pleasing.

“I want to establish my place in the team this season. I want to challenge for more regular starts, and help impact the team by adding goals and assists.”

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

