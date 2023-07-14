Priestley Farquharson indebted to ex-Walsall boss Michael Flynn for EFL chance

Priestley Farquharson in action

Ex-Saddlers boss Flynn handed Farquharson his EFL debut, and helped guide Newport to the League Two play-off final in 2021.

“I have so much respect for Michael because he gave me the opportunity to play in the professional game,” Farquharson reveals.

“Michael and Hats (Wayne Hatswell) built me up to League Two standard because I was forced to adapt quickly, and I preferred it that way.”

A serious knee injury reduced the defender to just 11 appearances in total in his first full campaign, and Farquharson admits it was a very challenging period.

“Injuries are always tough because it’s always a mental battle,” he says.

“At Newport, when I was injured, I was on my own in the gym, and doing physio. But in the club house, Kev Ellison, Dom Telford and Finn Azaz helped me pull through it.”

The 26-year-old returned to enjoy arguably his best season at Rodney Parade with five goals and four assists. And Farquharson credits the strong mentality instilled in him during his lengthy spell on the sidelines, as a key factor behind his impressive form last term.

“When I was injured, I said I was coming back, and literally not caring about anything,” he admits.

“I was determined to show how good I am. That’s really it, just knowing how good you actually are.