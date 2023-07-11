Walsall new boy Ryan Stirk can’t wait to link up again with Danny Johnson again

Stirk played with Johnson during his season-long loan spell at Mansfield Town in 2021-22, and struck up a close understanding with the 30-year-old. And Stirk believes Johnson’s return could help him hit the ground running at Bescot.
Walsall midfielder Ryan Stirk is excited by the prospect of renewing his partnership with Danny Johnson.
