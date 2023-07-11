Notification Settings

Walsall boss Mat Sadler pleased with Danny Johnson and Douglas James-Taylor link-up

By George BennettWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall boss Mat Sadler believes Danny Johnson and Douglas James-Taylor have shown strong early signs as an attacking duo.

Douglas James-Taylor and Danny Johnson netted during the win
Johnson took less than 30 seconds to open the scoring in the Saddlers' pre-season victory over Leamington, before James-Taylor hit a double later in the first half.

The Saddlers eased to a 4-1 victory over the non-league outfit, with Isaac Hutchinson adding a fourth in the second half.

Sadler was pleased to open pre-season in winning style, and has backed James-Taylor to make an impact this season.

“What you’ve got in Dougie is incredible raw power. I think he is the quickest in the squad and he certainly has the mould of a player who can affect games,” Sadler said.

“I’m pleased he scored, as I am for Danny. There was some good link-ups, and some good partnerships.

“There were some really good signs with Danny and Douglas at times. One was running in behind, and one was coming in a little deeper.

“I saw some really early makings of things that looked good, which I was pleased with. But there are also areas as a side which we need to work on.”

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

