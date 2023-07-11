Leamington 1-4 Walsall - Saddlers kick off pre-season campaign with comfortable win

Walsall players celebrate during their victory

Danny Johnson scored within just 30 seconds, before Douglas James-Taylor netted a first half double.

Callum Stewart pulled one back for Leamington on cusp of half-time, but Isaac Hutchinson added a fourth early in the second half.

It took less than 30 seconds for Johnson to mark his return in style. James-Taylor set the tone for an impressive display by charging down the right to find Johnson unmarked in the box, and the Walsall centre-forward applied a clinical finish into the bottom corner.

Sadler named five of his six summer recruits in the starting XI for the first half, while Freddie Draper, who joined on loan from Lincoln City last Friday, was not included in the squad.

James-Taylor and Tom Knowles linked up well in the final third, and it was from that combination that Walsall scored their next two goals. Firstly, Knowles pickpocketed Jack Lane on the edge of the box and squared for James-Taylor to convert into an empty net.

Walsall's Oisin Mcentee goes up for a header with Leamington's Adam Walker

And James-Taylor bagged his brace just before the break from a move which he manufactured himself with some industrious play.

The forward dropped deep to collect and sprayed a pass out to the right for Knowles to chase.

Knowles chopped back inside and his cross-cum-shot deflected invitingly for James-Taylor to flick the ball into the far bottom corner. But a complacent end to the first half saw Leamington reduce the deficit on the cusp of half-time.

Walsall were undone at the back when a low driven shot by Leamington skipper Adam Walker allowed Callum Stewart to ghost in at the back post, and apply a sliding finish into the net.

Only Chris Hussey retained his place in the XI at the start of the second half, and Walsall quickly re-established their three-goal cushion after the break. Leamington could only clear Joe Riley's cross to the edge of the box, and Hutchinson slammed in an unerring low strike into the bottom corner.

Danny Johnson put Walsall ahead inside a minute

Hussey also made way just 10 minutes into the second period, as Walsall saw out victory with relative ease. Trialist B came closest for Leamington when his bending free-kick travelled dangerously towards the top corner, but Trialist A gathered comfortably for the Saddlers.

Walsall had further opportunities to add a fifth during the closing 30 minutes. Trialist D headed just wide of the marker from a corner, before Joe Riley's powerful shot stung the palms of Smith.

Trialist D then curled his free-kick wide of the target from 20 yards, but Walsall kicked off pre-season with a routine victory.

Teams

First Half XI: O Evans; Oisin McEntee, D Daniels, P Farquharson; T Knowles, Ryan Stirk, Oisin McEntee, L Gordon; R Maher; D Johnson; D James-Taylor

Second Half XI: Trialist A, J Riley, I Hutchinson, J Matt, T Allen, J Foulkes, Trialist B, M Onabirekhanlen, Trialist C, C Hussey (T Owen 55'), Trialist D

Callum Stewart grabs a goal for Leamington

Tom Knowles on the ball for the Saddlers