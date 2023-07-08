Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Mat Sadler happy with Walsall incomings but insists summer business not done yet

By Jonny DruryWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Mat Sadler is happy with Walsall's transfer business so far this summer - but insisted it is not over yet.

Walsall's Danny Johnson
Walsall's Danny Johnson

The new Walsall boss has added four new signings to his squad - including the permanent capture of last season's top goalscorer and loan signing Danny Johnson.

The club have tied down captain Donervon Daniels on a new two-year contract, with Sadler also building his backroom team that now includes Gary Waddock and former striker Darren Byfield.

And Sadler is pleased with the work done so far this summer.

He said: “I’m really pleased with where we’re at.

"We’re in a strong position for this time of year, the players are working extremely hard and are building towards the first friendly.

"The players are working extremely hard and have been a credit to themselves with the work rate and attitude they have approached each session with.

"That said, we continue to need to execute a few more signings to further strengthen the squad."

In an update on the club's summer business and recruitment, Sadler explained how he and the hierarchy are looking at the character of their incomings - as well as the ability they will bring to the football club.

And he explained that the early summer business means he an be patient when it comes to adding further new signings before the start of the season.

He said: “Those who come into the club will need to buy into the incredible togetherness and spirit we have within the group.

"It is important that we sign fantastic people first. Selfless people who want to improve and give everything of themselves to their teammates and Walsall Football Club. We are continuing to evaluate and pursue targets across all areas of the pitch to strengthen us further.

“The positive thing about having some targets over the line relatively early in the window, is that we are currently in a strong position, and can be patient and thoughtful with our signings as the window continues to unfold.

"We will continue to strengthen the squad with more additions in the coming weeks, and will continue to strive to get the right players and the right characters in the building to make us better.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News