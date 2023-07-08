Mat Sadler happy with Walsall incomings but insists summer business not done yet

Walsall's Danny Johnson

The new Walsall boss has added four new signings to his squad - including the permanent capture of last season's top goalscorer and loan signing Danny Johnson.

The club have tied down captain Donervon Daniels on a new two-year contract, with Sadler also building his backroom team that now includes Gary Waddock and former striker Darren Byfield.

And Sadler is pleased with the work done so far this summer.

He said: “I’m really pleased with where we’re at.

"We’re in a strong position for this time of year, the players are working extremely hard and are building towards the first friendly.

"The players are working extremely hard and have been a credit to themselves with the work rate and attitude they have approached each session with.

"That said, we continue to need to execute a few more signings to further strengthen the squad."

In an update on the club's summer business and recruitment, Sadler explained how he and the hierarchy are looking at the character of their incomings - as well as the ability they will bring to the football club.

And he explained that the early summer business means he an be patient when it comes to adding further new signings before the start of the season.

He said: “Those who come into the club will need to buy into the incredible togetherness and spirit we have within the group.

"It is important that we sign fantastic people first. Selfless people who want to improve and give everything of themselves to their teammates and Walsall Football Club. We are continuing to evaluate and pursue targets across all areas of the pitch to strengthen us further.

“The positive thing about having some targets over the line relatively early in the window, is that we are currently in a strong position, and can be patient and thoughtful with our signings as the window continues to unfold.