Walsall loan Lincoln City hot prospect Freddie Draper

Premium
By George Bennett

Walsall have boosted their firepower for the new season with the season-long loan of Lincoln City hotshot Freddie Draper.

Walsall have added to their firepower at the Poundland Bescot Stadium for the new season with the loan of Lincoln City teen sensation Freddie Draper. Pic: PA
Walsall have added to their firepower at the Poundland Bescot Stadium for the new season with the loan of Lincoln City teen sensation Freddie Draper. Pic: PA

Former Derby scholar Draper, 18, is highly regarded with the League One Imps and gave his reputation a shot in the arm with a red-hot recent goal spell on loan at Drogheda United in the League of Ireland.

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

