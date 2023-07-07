Walsall loan Lincoln City hot prospect Freddie Draper

Former Derby scholar Draper, 18, is highly regarded with the League One Imps and gave his reputation a shot in the arm with a red-hot recent goal spell on loan at Drogheda United in the League of Ireland.
Walsall have boosted their firepower for the new season with the season-long loan of Lincoln City hotshot Freddie Draper.
Former Derby scholar Draper, 18, is highly regarded with the League One Imps and gave his reputation a shot in the arm with a red-hot recent goal spell on loan at Drogheda United in the League of Ireland.