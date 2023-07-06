Walsall to take on Rochdale in pre-season friendly in memory of Wayne Evans

Wayne Evans died at his home in the USA last weekend

Evans, who made more than 200 appearances for the Saddlers during the 1990s, died last weekend at home in the USA aged 51.

After leaving Walsall, Evans went on to play almost 300 times for Rochdale and now the two clubs will meet in a pre-season friendly on Friday July 21, with the game dedicated to his memory.

The clash will take place at the Poundland Bescot Stadium with kick off at 7.30pm - and all the net proceeds will be donated to a memorial fund that was set up earlier this week.

A group of Evans’ friends and former team-mates, led by Walsall legend Chris Marsh, have started an online fundraiser to help the family with repatriation costs.

Marsh launched the fundraiser, after discovering that it will cost around £30,000 for Evans' wife Bev to repatriate him back to the UK.