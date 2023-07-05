Notification Settings

Former Walsall striker Conor Wilkinson joins Motherwell

By Jonny Drury

Striker Conor Wilkinson has penned a two-year deal with Scottish Premier League side Motherwell - just weeks after his release from Walsall.

Wilkinson after netting against Salford City in April
The 28-year-old forward's two year stay at the Poundland Bescot Stadium came to an end in May when he was part of a number of senior first team players not to be offered new contracts.

Wilkinson's first season at the club saw him reach double figures, netting ten times in 36 outings in all competitions following a free transfer from Leyton Orient in 2019.

However, his release came on the back of an injury plagued second season that ended with the striker netting just three times in 23 appearances.

Now he has moved north of the border, signing a two-year deal with the Fir Park club.

Speaking to the club's website, the ex-Saddler said: "“Joining Motherwell is a great feeling.

“I’m six foot three and I think people can get the wrong idea about the type of player I am because of that.

“I’m not a target man, I like to get on the ball and show people what I’ve got.

“To get the deal done is great and it now allows me to get down to business and focus on the season ahead."

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

