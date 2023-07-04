Tributes paid after death of ex-Walsall defender Wayne Evans

Former defender Wayne Evans

Evans joined the Saddlers from Welshpool Town in 1993, and played more than 180 league matches during his spell at Bescot.

The full-back was a key member of the side which finished runners-up in Division Three in 1994-95.

He left Walsall for Rochdale in 1999 and amassed 297 appearances at Deepdale.

Evans also had stints at Kidderminster Harriers, Welshpool Town and Newtown.

After hanging up his boots, Evans served as academy manager at Shrewsbury Town for four years, before coaching in USA and Canada.

Walsall FC: Walsall Football Club are very sad to learn that a former player Wayne Evans has passed away. Wayne represented the Saddlers between 1993-1999 and will be missed by all at the Poundland Bescot Stadium. Our thoughts are with Wayne’s family and friends at this difficult time.

Martin O’Connor: Gutted to hear sad news. A proper gentleman and good friend. Wanners was a 7/10 every week. RIP Evo.

Jimmy Walker: Absolutely devastated to hear that my great friend and former Walsall teammate Wanners has passed away suddenly. A genuine and humble a man as you could wish to meet. Solid and consistent on and off the pitch. This is how I’ll always remember you brother.

Wayne Thomas: Such a sad loss Wanners was one of life’s good guys. Super player, better person. RIP mate.

Shrewsbury Town: Shrewsbury Town Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former academy manager Wayne Evans. Wayne was head of Salop’s academy for four years until 2013. The thoughts of everyone at Shrewsbury Town are with Wayne’s friends and family at this sad time.

Rochdale FC: We’re deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Dale man Wayne Evans. The full-back played 297 times for the club between 1999-2004, putting him eighth on our all-time appearances list. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this tough time. R.I.P. Evo.